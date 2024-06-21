Gareth Southgate has been told they he must make two critical changes to his England team for the final Euro 2024 game against Slovenia on Tuesday.

The Three Lions go into their final Group C contest knowing that avoiding defeat will see them progress to the knockout stages, although a win would see them top the group and go some way to casting aside all the negativity around the Denmark draw.

Southgate and England have been hammered in the media for their lacklustre display against the Danes, with skipper Harry Kane and makeshift midfielder Trent Alexander-Arnold coming in for particular criticism.

An unchanged line-up took to the field in Frankfurt and once again established an early lead before sitting back and ultimately paying the price when Morten Hjulmand lashed home an equaliser for Denmark.

Kane, who scored that early England goal, was taken off with 20 minutes and roundly criticised for his lack of work off the ball, while Alexander-Arnold was hooked 10 minutes after the break in a clear indication that the midfield experiment is not working.

Carragher calls for two England changes

And Carragher has called on the Liverpool star to be put out of his misery, along with the struggling Foden to try and find some fluency in the team.

Indeed, the former England defender wants the pace of Anthony Gordon and hard-running style of Conor Gallagher to be added to Southgate’s starting XI.

Writing his column for the Daily Telegraph, Carragher said: “Unfortunately, two of the best Premier League footballers – Trent Alexander-Arnold and Phil Foden – will have to be sacrificed now. The team’s set-up is not getting the best from them, or their team-mates.

‘Introducing Alexander-Arnold into midfield in a major tournament was always a risk. It has not worked. It is a more physically demanding position than full back, and on the evidence so far Alexander-Arnold has more time and space to utilise his passing range when he is in the hybrid role.

“Elsewhere in the side, nobody loves watching Foden more than me. But for England to come up with a system that works and complements everyone, he can’t operate in the starting XI with Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane if they are all trying to occupy the same space and positions.

“Kane correctly remains one of the untouchables – a world-class striker. His best work for England is with two pacy wide men. I would like to see a 4-3-3 with Saka and Anthony Gordon either side of Kane.

“In a 4-3-3, Jude Bellingham will drop deeper to assist Rice, and then it is a choice between the remaining midfielders. There are some suggesting Foden should stay in the side with Bellingham deeper. That wouldn’t change anything tactically.

“It has to be a midfielder who will bring energy across the pitch like Conor Gallagher, Adam Wharton or Kobbie Mainoo. That’s not a negative move; it is an essential one.”