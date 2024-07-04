Spain's squad at Euro 2024 has so many appealing players for top clubs to look at

After cruising through the group stage as the only side to post a 100 per cent record before then dispatching Georgia to earn a place in the quarter-finals, Spain have been arguably the best side on show so far at Euro 2024.

What makes La Roja’s performances all the more impressive is that several members of Luis de la Fuente’s squad have managed to remain focused on the tournament in Germany while being the subject of intense transfer speculation.

Here are seven Spain stars who could be on the move at club level this summer.

Nico Williams

One of the standout stars of Euro 2024, Nico Williams has been electric on the left side of Spain’s thrilling attack. The Athletic Bilbao winger scored a stunning solo goal in La Roja’s 4-1 last-16 win over Georgia, a game in which he also registered an assist.

The 21-year-old has been a regular starter for Athletic for three seasons now, but last term was something of a breakout campaign for the gifted wide man as he showed a new level of creativity to his game, adding a staggering 19 assists to his eight goals from 37 appearances.

As TEAMtalk recently revealed, Chelsea have identified Williams as a key target after missing out on Bayern Munich-bound Michael Olise. The Spanish forward has a €58 million release clause in his contract with the Basque club.

Dani Olmo

Although he has been given the No.10 shirt for the tournament, Dani Olmo has not been a regular starter for Spain at the Euros so far, with his only start to date coming in a 1-0 group-stage win over Albania, after La Roja’s progress to the last 16 had already been sealed.

Yet that hasn’t prevented the RB Leipzig attacking midfielder from having an influence on how De la Fuente’s side have glittered thus far in Germany. He provided an assist for Ferran Torres’s game-winner in that victory over Albania and then came off the bench to score a spectacular goal from the edge of the penalty area against Georgia.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham have all recently been linked with moves for the 26-year-old whose Leipzig contract contains a £60 million release clause that will reportedly expire on July 15 – the day after the final of the Euros.

Martin Zubimendi

Midfielder Martin Zubimendi has made clear his intention to ignore transfer speculation while he is with Spain at the Euros, where he is the back-up to Manchester City superstar Rodri.

“A European Championship is not about focusing on individual things,” he said. “I have to contribute everything I can from wherever I am and do everything I can to do it. When I can contribute, do it to the best of my ability.”

As much as he may try to ignore the rumours, though, there have been strong reports for month now that Arsenal are readying a move for the deep-lying playmaker.

Zubimendi has established himself as one of the best central midfielders in La Liga over four seasons as a regular starter for Real Sociedad. And now Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, a San Sebastian native who briefly played for La Real, reportedly views the 25-year-old as the ideal partner for Declan Rice and is ready to trigger his £50 million release clause.

Marc Cucurella

Two years on from a £62 million move from Brighton, Chelsea full-back Marc Cucurella’s efforts to live up to his hefty price tag have fallen short, with the former Barcelona youngster regarded as one of the worst signings in recent years.

But the national team has been a sanctuary for Cucurella. The 25-year-old has been outstanding for Spain, averaging 5.2 combined tacked and interceptions and 1.8 chances created per 90 minutes at Euro 2024.

Cucurella was linked with a mid-season move to Manchester United during the 2022-23 campaign when the Red Devils were desperate for cover for the injured Luke Shaw. The 20-time champions of England ended up securing a loan deal for a different Spanish left-back, Sergio Reguilon from Spurs.

But as TEAMtalk exclusively reported in May, United remain interested in Cucurella this summer.

Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata, Spain’s captain, is coming off the most prolific season of his career, with 21 goals for Atletico Madrid in the 2022-23 campaign, but the 31-year-old could be playing his club football away from the Metropolitano Stadium next term.

Morata, who scored in a 3-0 victory over Croatia to kick off Spain’s Euro 2024 campaign, was a maligned figure at Chelsea earlier in his career following a £60 million move to Stamford Bridge in 2017.

But the veteran centre-forward possesses the pedigree of more than a decade of top-level experience with the Blues, Real Madrid, Juventus and Atletico. And, despite criticism of his finishing, he has an impressive scoring record, with 216 goals in 589 games and 36 strikes for Spain from 77 caps.

Morata has been linked with Manchester United and Juventus this summer, while Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are reportedly interested and the player is said to have received a lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League.

However, Morata has told Atletico of his wish to remain in Madrid, also posting on social media: “I cannot imagine what it is like to win with this shirt and I’m not going to stop until I find out.”

Alex Baena

Villarreal winger Alex Baena has featured only sparingly for La Roja so far in Germany, with two substitute’s appearances totalling just 25 minutes of action. But the 22-year-old’s form at club level over the past two seasons has more than justified his inclusion in De la Fuente’s squad.

In the 2022-23 campaign, Baena scored 12 goals in all competitions in a breakout season. Last term, he scored only five times from 45 games, but his creativity flourished, delivering 18 assists – including a league-high 14 in La Liga.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is reportedly keen on a reunion with the winger he coached previously at Villarreal, while Spurs are also said to be interested. Villarreal are believed to be aware of the Premier League clubs’ admiration of Baena and will look to recoup around £51 million if they are to consider selling their young star.

Mikel Merino

Zubimendi is not the only Real Sociedad midfielder attracting interest from Arsenal this summer. According to reports in Spain, last season’s Premier League runners-up are also eying a move for former Newcastle player Mikel Merino.

The 28-year-old joined La Real from the Magpies in a €12 million deal in 2018 and he has been a reliable presence at the heart of midfield at the Reale Arena ever since, with 36 goals and 36 assists in 343 appearances.

Also believed to be a target for Barcelona, Merino’s contract in San Sebastian is entering its final months and Sociedad would reportedly considering cashing in for as little as £21 million.

