Pablo Fornals cannot wait to get started in the Premier League at West Ham after saying his goodbyes to Villarreal over the weekend.

The midfielder – a huge hit for Spain U21s as they triumphed in the U21 Championships earlier this summer – has agreed a five-year contract with the Hammers, making Fornals the second most expensive signing in the Londoners’ history behind Felipe Anderson.

The Hammers are thought to have paid €27million for the 23-year-old, which coverts to £24.2m in the current exchange, and the player admits he cannot wait to test himself in England.

“I am leaving Villarreal to start a new era, but I think that it is only right after my time at the club to give a proper farewell,” Fornals said.

“I also wanted to face everyone and announce the deal myself, so thank you all for listening to me.

“It has been two very enjoyable years here and the first was obviously much better than the second, but I am leaving here with a lot of good memories and plenty of friends.

“I have the happiness to have had the opportunity to come back to the first important club I was at.

“On one hand I am sad but on the other I am excited to start a new adventure and to continue learning far away from home.

“I will start a new era were the physical element is maybe more important than the tactics but for my career it will be very important to gain this experience.”

West Ham, meanwhile, are likely to be on the lookout for a new striker after Marko Arnautovic completed a £22m switch to China.

