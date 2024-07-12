Spanish media claims their national side “have a score to settle” with Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer in their Euro 2024 final against England on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate‘s side sealed a last-gasp 2-1 win against the Netherlands on Wednesday evening thanks to Ollie Watkins to reach the final of the European Championship for the second successive tournament.

Spain, meanwhile, also came from a goal down as they saw off France 2-1 on Tuesday night and will gain from having an extra 24 hours of rest ahead of the showpiece.

However, Sunday’s Euro 2024 final between England and Spain mirrors the final of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship last summer.

Palmer’s free-kick, which took a huge deflection off Curtis Jones on the stroke of half time, was enough to secure England’s 1-0 win over Spain and their first trophy in the European Under-21 Championship since way back in 1984.

However, the now Chelsea talisman sparked a huge brawl between the players after he celebrated England’s goal right in front of Spain’s dugout.

The Spanish were apoplectic with Palmer’s celebration as he glared at the substitutes and coaching staff, with Spain’s players then rushing to confront the England man.

England coach Ashley Cole and Spain’s fitness coach Carlos Rivera were both sent off during the heated touchline bust-up between the two sets of players and coaching staff.

Villarreal star Alex Baena is the only Spain player from that Under-21 squad at Euro 2024 but Spanish radio station Cadena COPE has not forgotten Palmer’s part in the brawl last year ahead of Sunday’s clash and states that Luis de la Fuente’s side now have a “score to settle”.

Palmer’s celebrations even upset his own Manchester City teammate Sergio Gomez, who was playing for Spain in that game.

“I don’t know if we’ll talk or if he’ll say something to me. If he wants to apologise, let him, but the truth is that it wasn’t a good attitude,” Gomez said after Spain’s defeat.

“He wanted to celebrate it like that and that’s it. Everyone celebrates it the way they want and we know how the English are.

“In the end they are the ones who make these provocations. He did it like that and there was a bit of a fuss.”

Asked about his celebration at the time, Palmer said: “I was a bit frustrated with the way they were going down and screaming [earlier in the match]. The celebration was maybe a bit over the top but [I’m] just happy.’

England U21 1-0 Spain U21, Cole Palmer pic.twitter.com/ARlLOm46Uv — Justin Tv Yayin (@FCGool2) July 8, 2023

Palmer has impressed off the bench for England at Euro 2024 so far, having failed to start a game despite the clamour for him to do so after his outstanding season at Stamford Bridge.

“In the first few games we didn’t play the best that we could and everyone knew that,” Palmer said at England’s training base on Thursday.

“But now I think as the tournament’s gone on, especially yesterday, I think we had our best game in the tournament, and that’s what you want going into the later stages.

“It’s huge. We played them last year in the Under-21s final, England versus Spain. Even that was a massive game, so I can’t imagine this one!”