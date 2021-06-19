Spain remain winless after Poland draw thanks to Lewandowski lifeline

Spain and Poland left themselves with work to do going into the final round of group matches at Euro 2020 after drawing 1-1.

Spain took the lead in the 25th minute when Alvaro Morata finished from close range. He looked to have been offside when Gerard Moreno fired the ball across but the goal was given by VAR.

Poland would have been eliminated with a defeat so needed to find a response. It came from Robert Lewandowski in the second half when he rose in the box to head home a cross.

But Spain could have been back on top when VAR gave them a penalty for Jakub Moder standing on Moreno’s foot. The man who won the spot kick took it but missed – as did Morata from the rebound.

The draw means both teams remain without a win after two games. Spain are on one point and Poland none, behind Sweden and Slovakia on four and three respectively.

Both sides still have qualification in their own hands heading into their final Group E matches, when Slovakia go to Seville and Poland play Sweden in St Petersburg.

Poland had created an early chance when Mateusz Klich tried his luck with a long-range effort, which flew just over. However, it was Spain who took the lead as they went ahead midway through the first half.

Morata swept in a low cross by Moreno, which was swiftly flagged offside – only for VAR to overturn the decision and allow the goal to stand.

After seeing his 20th international strike confirmed, Morata – who had been four games without a goal – ran straight over to celebrate with coach Luis Enrique.

Spain were close to a second when Gerard’s 20-yard free-kick curled just wide of Wojciech Szczesny’s right-hand post.

Poland threatened when Lewandowski clipped the ball across to Karol Swiderski at the near post. The PAOK forward, though, could only smash a volley over the bar from close range when he looked set for a simple header.

Poland should have equalised just before half-time. Swiderski’s low 20-yard drive smashed against the base of the post and Lewandowski – who plundered a Bundesliga record 41 goals for Bayern last season – sent the rebound straight at Unai Simon from point-blank range.

There was still time for Spain to break down the left through Jordi Alba, and Moreno sent a low effort into the side netting.

Lewandowski leveller

Poland started the second half brightly, and equalised through Lewandowski in the 54th minute when he headed home a deep cross from Kamil Jozwiak at the back post.

Spain, though, were given a chance to swiftly retake the lead.

Moreno went down in the area following a challenge from Moder when contact on the Spaniard’s foot looked minimal. Initially, Italian referee Daniele Orsato had not given a foul, but was advised to review the incident. He then signalled a penalty.

Moreno hit his spot-kick against the base of Szczesny’s right-hand post, and Morata stabbed the rebound wide.

Substitute Ferran Torres glanced a header off target before Szczesny saved bravely from Morata and the Manchester City man chipped over.