Spain will be running scared of Jude Bellingham, according to Harry Redknapp

Harry Redknapp believes Spain will be “scared to death” at the prospect of facing one particular England star in the final of Euro 2024 in Berlin on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions meet Luis de la Fuente’s side in the showpiece event after they beat the Netherlands and France respectively in their semi-final encounters during the week.

Spain are favourites to become European champions for a fourth time and lift their first major trophy since 2012 after enjoying a flawless run to the final in Germany.

La Roja topped Group B with a maximum nine points before thumping Georgia in the last-16 stage and then knocking out hosts Germany in the last eight.

DEEP DIVE: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window

Spain did go behind to France in their last-four showdown before teenage sensation Lamine Yamal helped turn the tie around. It will be Spain’s third European Championship final since 2008.

England’s run to the final has not been so smooth, with Southgate and his players hammered by the fans and media alike after winning just one of their three group outings. They then featured in three close knockout matches, which included some Jude Bellingham game-saving brilliance against Slovakia, a penalty shootout win against Switzerland and a late Ollie Watkins winner in the semis.

But despite England’s performance levels being under par, Redknapp remains convinced of a win for the Three Lions.

He told The Sun: “I’m convinced England will do it. I’ve said all along that this is our time, so there’s no way I’ll be going back on my prediction.

“Not because it’s written in the stars, not because the draw has been kind, and not because we’ve ridden our luck on more than one occasion in these Euros.

“All that’s helped, for sure, but not the reason I’m so confident. It’s because I look at the two teams and just think, man for man, we are stronger than Spain.

“Yes, I know they’ve been the most impressive team at the tournament but let’s be honest, we’re not talking all-time greats like some of the sides of old.

“The two young Spanish wingers are fantastic players, especially the kid Lamine Yamal. We certainly need to keep him quiet.”

Spain running scared of Jude Bellingham

Redknapp, however, feels that Spain will be running scared when it comes to the damage that Jude Bellingham can cause in the final.

The 21-year-old came into the Euros having been named the LaLiga Player of the Year after scoring 23 goals and helping Real Madrid win the Champions League and league title in his first season at the Bernabeu.

Redknapp added: “I tell you something, though – England have a hell of a lot more for them to be worried about, trust me. Like Jude Bellingham, for a start.

“In Madrid they won’t be thinking of a man who’s only been at his best in flashes but the outstanding star of La Liga who took Spain by storm.

“They’ll be scared to death of facing him, while Jude will be full of confidence at what he can do to them.”

READ NEXT: England squad ‘split’ claims addressed as inside source reveals ‘true atmosphere’ at Euro 2024