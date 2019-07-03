Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Dani Olmo has moved to distance himself from speculation suggesting he was set for a £35.5m transfer to Manchester United this summer.

Olmo has also attracted interest from Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, but according to Croatian newspaper Sportske Novosti, United are leading the way to sign the 21-year-old, having submitted a firm €40m approach to his club.

However, the 21-year-old Barcelona La Masia graduate, insists he knows nothing about talk of a move to Old Trafford and says he is unaware of any approach from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Speaking to Croatian outlet T-Portal, Olmo said: “Honestly, I know absolutely nothing about it. It’s for my manager Andy Bara and my dad.

“However, I’m not burdened by this.”

On what he would need from any potential transfer, Olmo replied: “Very simple – a club where I will play. Because I am still young and for me it is most important that I have minutes.”

While the links with United appear to have played down, the Red Devils are understood to be pushing ahead with plans to try and sign Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff in a potential £25million deal.

Olmo scored what proved to be the winning goal as Spain’s Under-21s defeated Germany in the final of the European Under-21 Championship over the weekend.

The former La Masia graduate scored three goals during the tournament and was named man of the match in the final and his agent has admitted there will now be “serious talks” about his future.

“At this point I can’t comment on it!” Baru told Sportske Novosti. “Serious talks start from today, ultimately decided by Dinamo and Olmo, of course.

“I send all interested clubs to Dinamo and when the clubs agree a fee, I will come to agree on the conditions for Dani.

“Dani can play for any club as he has already showed this at the Euro U21s. When we are talking about Manchester United, they have no such player as Olmo.”

Olmo, who is under contract until 2021, scored 12 goals and registered nine assists in 44 games in all competitions last season.

