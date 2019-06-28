Spain U21 star sends message to Arsenal, Spurs over €50m deal

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has admitted he has no intention of leaving the club on a permanent basis this summer.

The playmaker was expected to leave the Bernabeu this summer, as Madrid look to balance the books, after so far splashing out almost £300m on Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Eder Militao.

Ceballos, who has also been linked with Liverpool and AC Milan, is currently on international duty with Spain’s Under-21s and has scored twice at the European Championships in Italy as his side have reached the semi-finals.

Both Arsenal and Spurs have been most strongly linked with a move for the former Betis star, with the former apparently happy to pay his £45m (€50m) asking price.

Spain U21s reached the final of the European Championships with a 4-1 win over France, and afterwards Ceballos was asking about his future at Real.

“I don’t want them to sell me,” he told Onda Cero.

“I want to enjoy myself and feel important, wherever that may be. I have a bit of experience and I believe that next year will be my best year [yet].

“I play to have fun. I really wanted to show what I’m good at. This year hasn’t been my best season. I wanted to get things off my chest.”

