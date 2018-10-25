Spain win propels England up FIFA rankings; new outright No.1

England have moved up to fifth in FIFA’s latest world rankings, their highest position for five years.

Gareth Southgate’s men are on the rise after their surprise 3-2 UEFA Nations League win in Spain.

Belgium are now the outright number one side in the world, having previously been tied at the summit with France, who have slipped down to second.

Wales have jumped to 18th, but there are drops for the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland who are now 33rd and 34th respectfully.

Alex McLeish’s Scotland fall a place down to 40th following successive defeats to Israel and Portugal.