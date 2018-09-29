Spanish winger Dani Olmo has reportedly set his sights on a January move to Liverpool and will reject rival interest from AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund in favour of the move.

Calciomercato reports that the 20-year-old is keen to make a move to the Premier League as he continues to attract interest from some of Europe’s biggest hitters.

The Dinamo Zagreb youngster has emerged as a major target for Dortmund in recent weeks, with the German giants already making contact with the player’s agent.

Milan are also interested in bringing the player to the San Siro, but the report states that Olmo has his eyes firmly set on a move to Anfield.

The attacker would reportedly cost Liverpool around €10million, with the Croatian side ready to cash in as they are fully aware that Olmo wants to move to a bigger club.

Olmo came through the ranks at Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy but opted to leave at a young age to pursue first-team football elsewhere.

Barca themselves have also kept a close eye on the player’s development and even tried to re-sign him, but the winger rejected the chance to return to the Nou Camp.

