Spanish duo persuaded Morata to join Man Utd – report

Manchester United duo David De Gea and Ander Herrera have reportedly had a big hand in attempts to bring Alvaro Morata to Old Trafford.

Reports suggest that Manchester United are closing in on signing the Real Madrid striker, with Morata reportedly agreeing personal terms with the club.

According to Marca, the Red Devils’ Spanish duo De Gea and Herrera have been persuading Morata to join United while on international duty with Spain.

United have already seen a bid of £52.3million rejected by Real and they are hoping that an offer of around £60million will be enough to see the 24-year-old move to Old Trafford.

Mourinho is believed to have made Morata his No.1 strike target, but if United cannot prise him away from the Spanish capital then they will pursue Torino frontman Andrea Belotti.

Morata scored 20 goals and claimed six assists in 43 games for Madrid this season as they claimed the La Liga and Champions League titles.

Meanwhile, Benfica defender Victor Lindelof is expected to complete a medical soon ahead of a £30.7million move to Old Trafford.