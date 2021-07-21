Spanish football expert Euan McTear claims that a move to Tottenham might just be the perfect fit for a Barcelona midfielder.

Miralem Pjanic has not had the kind of impact he wanted at the Nou Camp, since switching to Catalonia 12 months ago. Indeed, the Bosnian failed to register a single goal or assist in 30 appearances in all competitions for Ronald Koeman’s men last season.

Reports from Spain suggest that new sporting director Fabio Paratici has enquired about taking the 31-year-old on loan.

The player is also said to be keen on securing an exit, with his agent actively looking for a transfer.

London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea are also credited with an interest, along with three clubs in Italy. However, Spurs are the frontrunners – if Pjanic decides he wants to head to the Premier League. That is mainly down to the fact that Paratici worked with the experienced midfielder at Juventus.

And McTear is of the opinion that the move could work for all parties concerned.

The journalist claims that Pjanic would suit the style of play Nuno Espirito Santo is looking to implement at his new club.

July 21 Transfer Chatter - Arsenal Locatelli blow, Atletico preparing Trippier replacements and Tottenham chase Serie A defender Arsenal suffer blow in the race to sign Manuel Locatelli, Atletico Madrid are preparing for life without Kieran Trippier and Tottenham have their eyes on Atalanta centre-half, all in today's transfer chatter.

He told ThisIsFutbol: “He’s (Pjanic) another one of those players that they’re looking to move on. He’s been offered the chance to leave, and he’s turned that down apparently.

“He’s probably going to have to move on. If he does agree to that, Tottenham does seem a good fit.

“It’s hard to know what Nuno’s project is going to be like. But Pjanic is one of those veteran players that could probably suit Spurs well.

“So if he does move, then Tottenham is a good fit.”

Tottenham close in on swap deal

Meanwhile, Tottenham are ‘finalising’ a huge cash-plus-player swap deal that will see a veteran forward give way to an exciting Spanish winger, per a trusted source.

Spurs appeared in danger of being left behind this summer after their hunt for a new manager dragged on longer than expected. Nuno Espirito Santo was ultimately drafted in to take the reins and was immediately put in a difficult position.

Harry Kane’s future remains unclear amid persistent rumours of a blockbuster transfer to Man City. Chelsea are also thought to be in the frame, but Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy will not relent without a fight.

Aside from the Kane saga, Tottenham have quietly been making progress on several fronts.

A recent report detailed the progress that had been made over a double Serie A capture that could bolster their defensive ranks.

However, the latest news from trusted source Fabrizio Romano has caught everyone by surprise.

The Italian tweeted that Tottenham are on the verge of completing a cash-plus-player deal to bring Sevilla winger Bryan Gil to North London.

Gil a former Arsenal target

The 20-year-old had been linked with bitter rivals Arsenal in April, but media reports about his future had since gone quiet.

He enjoyed a breakthrough season on loan with Eibar last year. As a result, he was duly rewarded with three caps for the senior Spain team in 2021.

Operating primarily as a left winger, Gil is highly thought of in his native country. His representation in each of Spain’s national youth teams dating back to under-16 level proves that point.

Romano stated that an agreement will be reached ‘soon’ and the deal will include Erik Lamela going the other way.

The 29-year-old has rarely been more than a depth piece since 2016. As such and given his age, Tottenham will reportedly add ‘€25m+add ons’ to balance the deal.

READ MORE: Arsenal push past Tottenham in pursuit of Barcelona fire sale casualty