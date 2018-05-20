Pundit claims €100m Liverpool target is free to make loan move

Liverpool’s chance of landing Ousmane Dembele this summer have been given further credibility after a Spanish football expert suggested Barcelona will allow him to leave on a year-long loan.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to be given a hefty summer transfer budget to transform Liverpool into genuine title contenders next season and is thought to have a £60million swoop for Lyon’s Nabil Fekir “99% done”.

And Klopp is also thought to be giving serious consideration towards making a move for Barcelona star Dembele, who suffered a frustrating first season at the Nou Camp after arriving in a €130m deal from Borussia Dortmund.

Though he picked up in the closing weeks of the season, it was reported in midweek that Barcelona were ready to move him on, most likely on loan.

And now Sky Sports‘ football expert Guillem Balague has added fuel to the fire by admitting the LaLiga champions were actively looking to move the France forward on.

“My understanding of the situation is they will let him go on loan,” he explained.

“Right now, who is going to pay €100million for him anyway? As I said, they will let him go on loan though.

“At first they thought he’s advancing well but now they realise he needs to get minutes and he won’t if Antoine Griezmann arrives.

“They are waiting to see if Griezmann gets confirmed and if that’s the case they are looking at the possibility of letting him go on loan.”

The Reds were earlier this month linked with a loan-to-buy swoop for Dembele and the arrangement might suit Klopp as he bids to strengthen his Champions League finalists this summer – especially if Barcelona are willing to move the player on.

