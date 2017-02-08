Spanish journalist in big claim over Courtois and Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois’ agent is continually attempting to convince Real Madrid to make a move for the ‘keeper, according to a Spanish journalist.

Eduardo Inda claims that the Chelsea star “desperate” to re-unite with his partner and child who live in Madrid.

However, the journalist also states that Manchester United’s David De Gea is the first choice for Los Blancos as they target a big-money summer move for a new No.1.

Inda, the director of Okdiario.com, said: “Thibaut Courtois is the second choice for the post.

“The agent calls Real Madrid every day to to offer the player. It could give them an option to sign him because his contract ends in 2018.

“Chelsea would be willing to do business if Madrid drop their interest in taking [Eden] Hazard off them.”

De Gea could only be allowed to leave for a sum of £60million, while Courtois may be the cheaper option with his contract up in 18 months.

The Belgian did admit that he welcomes the new challenges while playing under Antonio Conte.

“It’s good if you have a manager who is demanding a lot,” he told Sky Sports on Tuesday.

“You have to be at your top every week, and that’s what makes you champion. If you have a manager who is not demanding then sometimes you relax and you lose games.”