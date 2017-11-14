Coutinho agrees Barcelona terms with deal that will eclipse Luis Suarez

Barcelona are said to be convinced that they will sign Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho in the January transfer window.

The Catalan giants spent the majority of the summer trying to land the Brazilian after Neymar’s world record move to PSG.

However, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was adamant throughout that the Anfield club would not sell their prized asset and that proved to be the case.

Despite Liverpool’s tough stance, Barca are ready to try their luck again in the New Year and Spanish news outlet Don Balon insists that a deal will be done.

They even claim that Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has drawn up a contract that will see the 25-year-old pen a four-and-a-half-year deal worth around £22million per season and become the club’s second-highest earner – just ahead of Luis Suarez, but behind top earner Lionel Messi.

Like our dedicated Liverpool Facebook page.

One player who would love to see his fellow countryman at the Nou Camp is Brazil great Ronaldinho.

He told the report in the Daily Star: “I would be very happy to see such a talented player wear the shirt I wore for so many years.

“I believe the way he plays will perfectly suit Barcelona and would be delighted to see a player of such quality wear the shirt.

“I like the way Coutinho plays and the type of football he brings. Those types of qualities will hopefully help Brazil win the next World Cup.”