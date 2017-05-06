Spanish media name Mbappe’s next club; reveal Barcelona snub

Kylian Mbappe has instructed his advisors to secure him a move to Real Madrid after snubbing overtures from Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

The striker has emerged as one of Europe’s hottest talents this season, with the 18-year-old having scored 24 times in 39 times for the Ligue 1 side.

Despite reports earlier this week that Manchester United had seen a £72million approach rejected, Marca claim the striker has now set his sights on a move to Real Madrid.

Arsenal and Manchester City have also been credited with an interest.

However, Marca state the teenager has made a transfer to Los Blancos his priority this summer, with officials from the club already sounding out the striker’s family about whether he’d be keen to make the switch.

And it’s believed Mbappe feels he’d have more chance of breaking into the Real Madrid side, under the guidance of fellow Frenchman Zinedine Zidane than he would at Barcelona, with it’s claimed he teenager also held talks.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, the Catalan giants have sat down with Mbappe for transfer talks.

Barca are said to have told the striker about the attractions and positives of the club, as well as the chance to play with the best.

Lionel Messi is thought to rate Mbappe and even be behind a summer swoop for the talented teenager.

But even the lure of linking up with Messi and lining up for Barca has not deterred him.

The striker is expected to fetch anything up to £110million this summer, despite the insistence of Monaco’s vice-president Vadium Vasilyev, who revealed his star striker has no desire to leave the club this summer.

Speaking to Telefoot, he said: “No player has told us they want to leave.

“Of course, we will talk with the players. But with the World Cup taking place in 2018, Thomas [Lemar], Kylian nor Bernardo would not want to leave.

“But this is not the time for discussions. We will do everything to keep them.”

The reports in Marca, however, would tally with claims from Mbappe’s Monaco team-mate Radamel Falcao, who on Friday admitted a move to Spain looked most likely.

Falcao said: “Why not go to Spain?”

He then immediately added: “But in the future.

“He is a very good player, very young, and he is proving himself in every game.

“He always try to show up and contribute to the team. I hope you understand.”