Spanish media react to Anthony Gordon v Getafe as Barcelona signings split opinion

The Spanish media reacted to Anthony Gordon as he scored his first goal for the club in their 3-0 LaLiga victory over Getafe on Saturday.

Gordon has started his spell at Barcelona well and has taken it to the next level with his first goal. The former Newcastle man has five assists to his name in seven LaLiga appearances, and found the net for the first time against Getafe.

Gordon glided through the defence and despite the ball finding a few defenders’ feet as he reached the middle of the goal, it always came back into his close control, before he unleashed a shot, which beat the Getafe keeper.

Barca went on to win 3-0, with the other goals coming courtesy of fellow new boy Gabriel Jesus and Jules Kounde.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo has highlighted how the pair of new additions aren’t the best players, following their goalscoring feats.

They reported: ‘No one has achieved so much with so little. Gordon, Gabriel Jesus and [Karim] Adeyemi aren’t dazzling stars, but rather imaginative solutions.’

They continued: ‘The Englishman has hit the ground running. He has adapted in record time to [Hansi] Flick’s demands, and his repertoire is what any coach dreams of: speed to break through defences, dribbling skills to unbalance defences, and the ability to finish with both feet.’

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Anthony Gordon and Gabriel Jesus both rated well

Despite the outlet’s confusing sentiment that Gordon is both not a great player but also is one, others have rated him and Jesus highly.

Sportstar gave Gordon an 8.3 rating and Jesus an 8.5.

Barca Universal, meanwhile, gave Gordon a 9 and Jesus an 8.5.

They wrote: ‘Coming back from a stellar international break, Gordon kept his form going as he netted his first Barcelona goal just in the opening minutes of the game against Getafe.

‘It was not the cleanest of strikes, but the player’s strike from distance showed his improved confidence, and it paid off for him. Beyond that, he was a lethal presence on the left-flank, constantly breaking free with pace and opening up the visitors’ backline.

‘With Raphinha unavailable, Gabriel Jesus was handed the starting spot,t and he did well, not only in an attacking sense but also in terms of putting up pressure in the first line.

‘He got his goal midway through the first half with a well-worked finish from a ball he won back. His ability to navigate through the tight spaces and find the finish, needless to say, was impeccable.’