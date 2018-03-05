Spanish media suggests Suarez has confirmed Griezmann move

Antoine Griezmann’s move to Barcelona is a done deal according to reports in Spain, after Luis Suarez was spotted twice holding lengthy talks with the Frenchman.

The Atletico forward appears destined to leave the Wanda Metropolitano in the summer, with reports growing that LaLiga rivals Barcelona will trigger his €100million exit clause.

The France star made what could be his last appearance at the Nou Camp as an opposition player on Sunday afternoon as a goal from Lionel Messi handed Barcelona a 1-0 success and put them a significant step closer to the LaLiga title.

But much of the focus was on Griezmann, who was seen being greeted with a warm welcome from Suarez prior to kick-off.

But Don Balon claim it is events off the field that confirm a move is as good as done; they claim Suarez and Griezmann were seen holding a lengthy conversation in the tunnel before kick-off, while the duo were at it again at full-time as they stood outside their respective dressing rooms.

While that is hardly a cast-iron guarantee a deal has been agreed, it will strengthen claims that Griezmann will move to the Nou Camp at the end of the season.

Discussing last week their reported interest in the Manchester United target, Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde said last week: “Look, he’s a very good player. I have no doubt about that.

“He scored four goals the other day and three the time before.

“But I’m not going to talk about a player who plays for another team, especially one we are playing the next day.

“That would be improper.”