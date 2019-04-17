Spanish outlet claims Mo Salah has demanded summer Liverpool exit

Liverpool star Mo Salah has asked the club to let him leave this summer in favour of a move abroad, according to a report.

The Egypt international is firmly in the race for the Golden Boot this season, having bagged 14 goals in the Premier League, following up a 2017-18 campaign in which he netted 44 times in all competitions.

However, according to a shock report from dubious Spanish outlet AS, the Reds have been rocked as Salah has requested a change of scenery this summer.

The 26-year-old will be ‘one of the jewels of the next summer market’ the report claims, and it even suggests that he is so intent on leaving that he almost submitted a formal transfer request.

However, the club managed to convince him not to do that, and instead agreed to facilitate his exit in the upcoming summer window, having held discussions with Salah and boss Jurgen Klopp.

The report goes on to claim that while Real Madrid showed interest in the Egyptian last season, he is not one of the priorities of Zinedine Zidane.

