Spanish outlet hopeful Liverpool can lure Pulisic to free up striker

Liverpool are preparing a €75million offer to sign USA starlet Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund, according to a report in Spain.

The Reds are just one club believed to be interested in the talented 20-year-old, with Chelsea and Manchester United’s interest in the winger also believed to be genuine.

Now Spanish outlet El Gol Digital, via Sport Witness claim Jurgen Klopp’s interest in Pulisic is genuine and they suggest the Anfield moneymen are preparing an offer to sign the Bundesliga star.

The source explain that Pulisic’s arrival in January would boost Real Sociedad’s hopes of landing Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge.

Apparently a move for Pulisic will bring Sturridge’s move to San Sebastian a step closer and with Adnan Januzaj’s future uncertain, they will jump at the chance to add the former England man to their ranks.

The whole story does seem rather light on facts, although earlier this week Borussia Dortmund were believed to be willing to strike a £70m deal with Chelsea or Liverpool for Pulisic – as long as he stays in Germany until the end of the season.

That was according to the Daily Telegraph, who claimed the Bundesliga title chasers are willing to allow the USA winger to finally move on this summer.

And it’s suggested the highly-rated player will have a straight choice between long-term suitors Chelsea and Liverpool – or move to Ligue 1, with PSG also expressing their interest in the star.

Pulisic has carved out a reputation for himself as one of the Bundesliga’s best players, but with his contract due to expire in 2020, Dortmund know they will have to cash in this summer if the player continues to resist all offers of a new deal.