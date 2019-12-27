Dani Olmo has admitted for the first time that his time with Dinamo Zagreb is coming to an end amid growing media reports he could move to the Premier League and sign for either Manchester City or Manchester United.

Playmaker Olmo was one of the breakout stars of this year’s Under-21 European Championships, in which his Spain side emerged victorious.

The attacking midfielder has since been linked with a range of top clubs, including United, Tottenham and Liverpool.

However, in a recent interview with Sport, he revealed that he may disappoint any Premier League suitors by moving back to Spain.

Olmo has spent his entire professional career in Croatia with Dinamo, but spent seven years in the academy setup at Barcelona. And having made an impression for the national team – scoring three minutes into his senior debut in November – rumours have intensified over his future.

And now, amid claims that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has joined the army of admirers in the hunt for Olmo, the player has spoken out to admit he expects to leave the Croatian side in the coming weeks, especially since their Champions League adventure has been brought to a premature end.

“Last summer was an ideal time to take a next step,” he told Jugones.

“In the end it did not happen and I said that I was equally happy because I wanted to play Champions League.

“But I think my cycle there is over and I want to take the next step to continue improving.”

Olmo‘s side were beaten twice by City during the group stages of the Champions League this season, with the player drawing praise from Guardiola after his stunning volleyed goal against them in Zagreb.

However, the City boss was quick to dismiss claims he was in the running to sign the 21-year-old in January, despite his eye-catching record of eight goals in 22 appearances so far this season.

“We want to sign 100 players every month!” Guardiola retorted.

“I said after our home game, it was an incredible surprise. He came from the Barca academy – it’s not easy, he’s one of the best players in the Spain academy, and he’ll come to one of the big clubs in Europe.

“I’m so glad for him, he’s doing so well. The future is in his hands.”

United, meanwhile, are reported to be closing on their first January signing, while the club has also been linked with two other attacking targets.