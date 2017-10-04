Spanish press leak details of Barcelona’s next Coutinho bid

Barcelona are poised to make a fresh bid for Philippe Coutinho in the January transfer window – but the latest offer is unlikely to go down well with Liverpool.

The Reds managed to withstand all offers from the La Liga giants for their star Brazilian over the summer, with their top offer reported to have been as high as £114.2million.

Coutinho has since been slowly integrated back into the Liverpool team and the player has since scored stunning goals against Leicester, Spartak Moscow and Newcastle to show he’s well over the summer saga.

However, Barcelona’s interest in Coutinho is clearly not done and it is no surprise to see the player adjourning the main back page splash of Mundo Deportivo on Wednesday morning.

The Catalan newspaper claims Barcelona will come back in for Coutinho as soon as the January transfer window opens and will offer Liverpool the same package which they actually rejected in August; only this time it will be made up of €80m (£70.1m) up front plus €35m (£31m) in add-ons and incentives.

The paper claims Barcelona believe this to be a fair price for the player, but the La Liga giants hope a change in fortunes at Liverpool might see them adjust their stance.

However, the paper readily acknowledges that Liverpool are once again unlikely to accept the offer and will instead stay true to their reported €200m (£177m) valuation.

Furthermore, the paper now claims Barcelona have made Coutinho their sole and only transfer target after previously also expressing an interest in PSG’s Marco Verratti.

Coutinho, meanwhile is currently with the Brazil squad preparing for Thursday’s World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia at the Estadio Hernando Siles.