Leeds are keen on a deal to bring Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas to Elland Road this summer, according to reports in Spain.

United’s promotion back to the Premier League has seen a plethora of names linked with the club. Old boys Fabian Delph and Danny Rose were mentioned as targets on Friday.

Saturday’s Paper Talk also suggested a deal for Said Benrahma could be on the agenda should Brentford lose in the play-off final.

One area the side will look to strengthen, however, is in attack. Leeds relied heavily on 16-goal frontman Patrick Bamford this season. January loan signing Jean-Kevin Augustin hardly featured. As such, the club are seeking to get out of the £18m transfer obligation they agreed with RB Leipzig for the player.

Chairman Andrea Radrizzani ambitiously claimed Edinson Cavani could be targeted. But Leeds’ signings are more likely to be less flamboyant. Girona striker Cristhian Stuani, who has an incredible scoring record, has been linked.

However, Spanish paper AS claims Leeds director of football Victor Orta is also looking at De Tomas.

The striker only moved to Espanyol in January, having come through the system at Real Madrid.

Despite scoring four times in 14 appearances, the £20.5m signing could not save them from the drop.

Now AS says Espanyol need to offload de Tomas as a cost-cutting measure – and Leeds are among the sides keen.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is said to want five names in total. As well as a new striker, the club are looking at two centre-halves, a left-back and another attacking midfielder.

Robinson on Ben White signing

Former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson says his old side need to first focus on securing loan defender Ben White.

“Consolidation is the right word, they need to stay in the Premier League,” Robinson told Sky Sports.

“Spending has to be sensible and has to be geared to keep the club in the Premier League.

“They’ve had a player on loan Ben White from Brighton who has been in my opinion player of the season. Him and Jack Harrison would be key if they could possibly retain them.

“Brighton have gone on record by saying they don’t want Ben White to leave and quite rightly so.

“I’m sure he will have much bigger potential suitors and maybe even Champions League football as he’s such a good player.

“They have to sign very sensibly. The team that gets you out of the Championship does not always keep you in the Premier League. Look at Norwich this year. No disrespect to them but you have to reinforce that team to stay in the Premier League.

“You look at Aston Villa, you invest to stay in the Premier League and they hung on by their bootlaces.

“You have to have a budget and you have to spend it wisely. But with Marcelo Bielsa at the helm, Leeds United are a different animal in the transfer market.

“He attracts top players because he is a top player.”