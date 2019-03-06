Spanish report claims Kepa’s Chelsea career may be short-lived

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is reportedly prepared to sell Kepa Arrizabalaga after his actions in the recent Carabao Cup final.

Spanish source El Confidencial report that Russian billionaire Abramovich was far from happy with the young goalkeeper’s defiance at Wembley, and if the right offer is lodged in the summer he could be sold.

Arrizabalaga only arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer from Athletic Bilbao for a world-record fee for a goalkeeper of £71million.

He quickly asserted himself as the club’s new no. 1 after the departure of Thibaut Cortois and hit the headlines last month after refusing to be substituted in the League Cup final.

Kepa, who twice required treatment in extra-time, waved away a substitution numerous times from the Blues bench before Manchester City won the shootout and lifted the Carabao Cup trophy.

Kepa and Blues manager Maurizio Sarri insisted it was a misunderstanding, but the club announced the 24-year-old would be fined one week’s wages, which would be donated to the Chelsea Foundation.

Sarri dropped Kepa for last week’s Premier League win over Tottenham, but he returned to the starting line-up in the weekend’s win over Fulham.

Sarri has now appeared to draw a line under the incident, but Abramovich is apparently not impressed with the player and his Chelsea career could prove to be a short one.