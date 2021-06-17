A report from Spain has suggested that Liverpool are closing in on their second signing of the summer, with a classy midfielder set to arrive at Anfield.

AS states that there is ‘nothing to suggest’ that the Reds will miss out on bringing Borussia Monchengladbach star Florian Neuhaus to Merseyside in the coming weeks. Indeed, Sport1’s Florian Plettenberg reported earlier this weeks that talks have already been held over a deal.

However, the report does add that Liverpool are yet to make an official offer. Although that will be rectified as soon as Neuhaus is done with Germany at the Euros.

AS goes on to add that ‘everything indicates’ Jurgen Klopp will add Neuhaus to Ibrahima Konate’s already confirmed arrival.

The 24-year-old is a classy midfielder who will fill the void left after Georginio Wijnaldum left for PSG.

Neuhaus moving to Liverpool could also signal a change. with the Germany man at his best as the deepest midfielder dictating player. The Reds normally have either Fabinho or Jordan Henderson in that position in more of a defensive role.

Football Insider actually claims that Thiago will be moved into more of an attacking role. The Spaniard will be used more in the position that Philippe Coutinho used to occupy for the Reds.

Fabinho, Thiago and Neuhaus would be a creative, high pressing combination – although where that leaves Jordan Henderson is anybody’s guess.

Neuhaus’s £34.3million release clause has now expired. That means Liverpool could agree a deal similar to the one that Thiago join from Bayern. That would involve a staggered payment structure.

The Reds are also set to add to their transfer funds with the sales of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Transfer blow for Liverpool

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign a Liverpool and Leeds attacking midfield target this summer.

Rodrigo de Paul, who currently plays for Italian side Udinese, is the player in question and will cost Los Rojiblancos a fee in the region of €35million. The Argentine, who is currently on international duty at the Copa America, is expected to sign a five-year contract.

Atletico have beaten the likes of the Premier League duo, as well as Juventus, Inter, Milan, Napoli, Lazio and Roma to the 27-year-old.

De Paul was a major target for Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa last summer, while the Reds were credited with an interest soon after.

The 27-year-old began his career at Racing Club before making a name for himself at Valencia.

He spent two years at Mestalla before moving to Udinese in 2016. He has scored 34 goals in 184 appearances for the Italian outfit.

De Paul has also won 24 caps for Argentina and could be a replacement for Saul Niguez at Atletico.

The Spain international has been linked with both Manchester clubs, as well as Liverpool. A fee of around €70m is likely to see the Spanish outfit sell.

