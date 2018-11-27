Spanish source claims Man City talking to Real Madrid man with €500m buyout

Manchester City are reported to be in secret talks to sign Real Madrid star Toni Kroos.

Infamous Spanish source Don Balon claim that Real Madrid have indicated they are willing to sell the Germany midfielder for a cut-price €60million and Pep Guardiola is understood to be keen.

Guardiola was looking for a central midfielder in the summer and he thought he was going to get his hands on Jorginho before the Italy international decided to follow Maurizio Sarri to Chelsea.

City were apparently left furious about the situation and Guardiola is still looking for a central kingpin after recently admitting that 33-year-old Fernandinho will need to be rested during the forthcoming hectic December and January schedule.

“He will need a rest, definitely,” Guardiola said last Friday.

“Now he is not with the national team, David (Silva), Sergio (Aguero), Fernandinho have had eight days off. That is a good recovery from four, five, six games in a row.

“He cannot play three games every 10 days, it’s impossible.”

Don Balon were banging the Kroos to City transfer during the summer, with Kroos claiming Pep helped him make a “huge step forward” in his career during their 12 months together at Bayern Munich.

The feeling is believed to be mutual with Guardiola a big fans of the 28-year-old Germany international, who David Moyes claimed was bound for Manchester United in 2014.

In June, Diario Gol claimed that both Manchester clubs were keen on landing star Spain forward Marco Asensio as well as Kroos, who they valued at £50million.

And now talks are understood to be ongoing with Guardiola hopeful of being reunited with Kroos, whose contract runs until 2022, but who has a mammoth release clause of €500million in his contract.