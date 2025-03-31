Lucas Vazquez’s time as a Real Madrid player will come to a close this summer with Florentino Perez reported to have told the veteran star his contract will not be renewed, while a second golden oldie will be given time to decide if he wants to extend his stay at the Bernabeu into a 14th season.

The Spanish giants are fighting hard to retain the LaLiga and European crowns they won so convincingly last season and are very much in the mix to pull off a double-double this season. Facing Arsenal next in the Champions League quarter-finals, Real Madrid will be strong favourites to progress to the last four for a fifth season in a row.

Their quest to win LaLiga is a little more complicated, though, as they currently trail a spirited Barcelona by three points, with the El Clasico clash at the Nou Camp – scheduled for May 11 – set to prove decisive.

Despite their continued success, Los Blancos are already planning well ahead for the summer transfer window, as recent moves to bring Premier League pair Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bruno Fernandes testify.

Indeed, multiple outlets reported last week that a five-year deal for the Liverpool right-back has now been finalised, with the star having seemingly confirmed his plans to leave to club officials.

And while that talk has since been played down and has seemingly jumped the gun, there remains a very strong belief that a deal for Alexander-Arnold will go through at the season’s end.

As for Manchester United skipper Fernandes, it was reported over the weekend that Perez has identified the Portuguese as a top summer target and is willing to spend as much as €107.6m, (£90m, $116.4m) to convince the Red Devils to sell.

However, in showing no mercy or sentiment to Vazquez, it’s now being reported by Fichajes that, owing to the expected arrival of Alexander-Arnold, Perez has informed the veteran star – 34 this summer – that his contract at the Bernabeu will not be renewed and the player will be eligible to leave as a free agent this summer.

Perez to allow Modric time to decide Real Madrid future

Vazquez has been on Real Madrid’s books throughout his career, having spent his entire career in their famous white kit, save for the season he had on loan with Espanyol in 2014/15.

Having clocked up some 388 senior appearances over 10 seasons in their first team and won an impressive 20 trophies, there are few players more decorated than Vazquez in the world game.

And while he has extended his career somewhat by converting from a winger to a right-back in recent years and despite the fact he is one of the more influential and respected voices in the Real Madrid dressing room, Perez will put any sympathies out the window by showing the player the door this summer.

Teams in Saudi Arabia, the MLS, and LaLiga sides Real Mallorca and Espanyol have already expressed interest in acquiring the experienced star.

However, the same ruthlessness will not be repeated when it comes to deciding Luka Modric’s future.

The Croatian star, now 39, signed a rolling one-year contract to extend his stay into a 13th season last season. The most successful player in their history, Modric has defied his years by still making 46 appearances this season.

One game shy of 1100 career senior appearances – when adding in his 186 international caps – the player will once again be out of contract this summer.

However, it’s understood Perez will leave it for Modric himself whether to decide to he is fit enough to continue having been told he can still sign another year-long contract if he feels up to it.

At the same time, though, Real are also preparing for his potential retirement from the game and reports that they are chasing Man Utd captain Fernandes as his replacement – and are willing to pay big-money to convince them to sell – paints a telling picture.

Despite the reported interest in landing Fernandes, it remains very much uncertain if United will sanction his sale.

To that end, reports on Monday morning revealed manager Ruben Amorim has made his feelings on Fernandes’ exit crystal clear to the board, despite claims that a big-money bid would at least be considered by minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp could team up with Alexander-Arnold again at Real Madrid following a major new development, while another avenue may also reportedly open up to the legendary former Liverpool boss.

In terms of Alexander-Arnold, a report over the weekend claimed Real could actually bring in the Reds star before his contract at Anfield officially expires, with the Spanish giants seemingly willing to pay a not-too-shabby sum of money to ‘expedite’ the player’s early release and ensure his availability for this summer’s lucrative Club World Cup.

