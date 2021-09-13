Spectacular Tottenham request revealed that thwarted two Prem rivals

The reasons for Tottenham Hotspur failing to offload Harry Winks in the summer transfer window have been revealed.

Winks was in the spotlight when earning his first start of the Nuno Espirito Santo era against Crystal Palace at the weekend. The once promising midfielder has decelerated his progress in recent years and struggled to make his case for more gametime before being withdrawn around the hour mark.

The 25-year-old has been a Tottenham first team player since 2014, earning a regular place in the lineup from around 2016 onwards. But his time with the club could have come to an end over the summer. Last season’s tally of 15 appearances in the Premier League was the lowest he had made in a single season since his debut in the competition.

There was interest in the 10-time England international’s services. But by the end of a window that was dominated by the future of another Harry, Winks also remained in the same squad as Kane.

The two Tottenham academy graduates have followed diverging career paths in recent years. While Spurs will be delighted to have kept Kane, their thoughts on Winks will likely be less positive.

But if they wanted to sell him, it was perhaps their own strategy that was to blame. It has now come to light from a report in The Times that mentions Tottenham wanted £40m to sanction the sale of Winks.

Although there are three years left on his contract, that seemed an excessive price. After all, he has fallen to the fringes in recent months.

The report confirms that Everton and Aston Villa would have liked to sign the number eight during the window. However, Winks will now have to wait if he wants to continue his career elsewhere.

It is worth remembering that he is a boyhood Tottenham fan. The report reminds that he did not agitate for a move in the summer, despite his changing situation.

But he will be aiming to make more of an impression in the months ahead or his career with them could be at risk.

Even so, whether Tottenham soften their stance by January or not remains to be seen.

Tottenham targeting more midfield reinforcements

It may be bad news for Winks that Tottenham are being linked with several midfielders ahead of 2022.

He is not the only player whose place in the squad is under threat. Tanguy Ndombele also faces a battle to win over Nuno after failing to feature under him so far.

If he leaves, Spurs will step up their pursuit of a midfielder their manager would trust more.

For example, they have been planning a move for a player Fabio Paratici knows from his time in Serie A. But the competition is growing…

