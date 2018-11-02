Jose Mourinho pointedly accused a MEN journalist of leaking Manchester United team news during his media conference on Friday.

There has been claims of late that there was a mole in the United camp after their team news has been leaked in recent weeks with their teams to face both West Ham and Chelsea of late being published ahead of kick-off and before the official announcement of the team sheets.

United’s team news was again top of the agenda when Mourinho faced the media on Friday and, when asked if Romelu Lukaku would return to the starting line-up for the trip to face Bournemouth, the United boss said: “Ask Samuel!” His reply being in reference to MEN journalist Samuel Luckhurst, whose published team sheet angered the United manager.

When asked again if he wanted to confirm Lukaku’s return to the side before it was leaked, Mourinho joked, saying: “No, no.”

Mourinho, however, did confirm United will have two key players back in contention for their trip to the Vitality Stadium.

He told MUTV: “It’s been a very good week. We work tactically, we improve some fitness levels. We improve some of the players that were almost there but not there – Lingard, Alexis – these kind of players, that were already available but not yet at a good level.

“We trained with our kids too. They mixed with us on one of the days, which is an amazing feeling for them.

“[Diogo] Dalot and [Marouane] Fellaini are still out. The only one that went one step behind was Antonio Valencia with some problem in his knee. But [Jesse] Lingard and Alexis [Sanchez], now I can say ‘ready’.”

