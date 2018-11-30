Spiky Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp irked by press conference question

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was quite clearly irked by one question at Friday’s Melwood press conference.

Klopp, whose side lost 2-1 to PSG in midweek and have lost all three Champions League away games this term, was certainly spikier than usual and when asked about his “over-run” midfield he retorted pretty sharply.

“We’ve conceded five (Premier League) goals and you say our midfield has been over-run. Yes we could have created more goals but I don’t see that.

“Jordan is not available. What should I do? Ask the FA? I really do not understand a lot of your questions today . Yes, my players are ready but they have to prove it on Sunday.

“In Paris I was not happy with the start. We have to set the intensity in a game.

“We need to work, we need to improve – it’s always like this. When the defence is stable, it’s not interesting for people any more. The Premier League all good so far. Really good performances.”

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson will be missing through suspension against Everton on Sunday afternoon after his recent sending off at Watford.

“As long as all the others are fit, we have solutions, that is good,” added Klopp

“Not 100% on the squad situation. We had an intense game, and we have a lot of knocks. We have to see.

“He will be in the dressing room but he won’t be on the pitch. PSG was an intense game with a lot of knocks. It’s good for us it’s not Wed-Sat and that we have until Sunday.”