Spoils shared as Leeds and Man City play out pulsating scoredraw

Leeds and Man City were forced to settle for a point apiece in a truly breath-taking contest that produced constant end-to-end action.

Man City predictably took control of the game in the early going, and came within the width of the post from taking a quick lead.

Kevin De Bruyne’s direct free kick from a wide angle caught Illan Meslier slightly out of position, but his well-hit free-kick crashed off the post, much to the relief of the young goalkeeper.

New centre-half Ruben Dias then showcased the type of threat he’ll provide from set pieces.

The Portuguese headed narrowly wide from a superb whipped delivery, while Ezgian Alioski then failed to hit the target from a headed effort at the other end.

Superb work from Raheem Sterling down the left flank opened up a yard of space, but the resulting shot from his cutback to Ferran Torres was cleared off the line by Liam Cooper.

The pressure eventually told, however, when Sterling opened the scoring in the 18th minute.

Quick feet cutting back towards goal carved open a shooting opportunity, to which Sterling calmly curled a low effort beyond the outstretched arm of Meslier to make it 1-0.

Leeds’ heads did not dip, and within moments, a superb piece of interplay between three players crafted a chance for Patrick Bamford on his favoured left foot.

The finish failed to force Ederson into a save, but the Brazilian would soon be called into action.

A clever shifting move across the edge of the City box saw Stuart Dallas break through on goal. The Northern Irishman’s touch was not assured, however, offering up the opportunity for Ederson to smother the shot from point blank range.

Leeds should’ve pulled level on the stroke of half-time after a defensive lapse from Benajmin Mendy.

A simple long ball from a free kick proved too hot to handle for the Frenchman, with Luke Ayling nipping in to gather possession.

The right-back cut inside to leave Aymeric Laporte in his wake, but Ederson proved equal to the task and ensured City went into the break with the slender advantage.

You get away with nothing when City play like they did in parts of that half. But Leeds have come into it and those chances for Dallas and Ayling were as good as they could have asked for. Fine saves from Ederson. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) October 3, 2020

New centre-forward Rodrigo was introduced soon after the interval, and made an immediate impact on proceedings.

A couple of stepovers bought a yard of space before unleashing a fierce left-footed drive that Ederson did extraordinarily well to tip onto the bar.

From the resulting corner, however, the Brazilian’s luck ran out when his misguided punch presented Rodrigo with the simple task of tapping home from three yards to bring parity back to the scores.

Bielsa’s side continued to cause havoc for their expensively-assembled opponents, and but for the fingertips of Ederson, Rodrigo would’ve had a second.

The breath-taking clash continued to serve up chances at either end, with Bamford and Sterling both missing chances to put their sides in front.

City appealed heartily for two penalty decisions late on, though neither were forthcoming as time eventually ran out for either side to find the winner.