Spokesperson provides fresh twist in midfielder’s €70m Man Utd move

Manchester United are not close to sealing a deal for Portugal star Bruno Fernandes despite reports claiming otherwise.

The midfielder is a major target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer as he looks to overhaul a United squad that finished sixth last season.

There has been a whirlwind of speculation surrounding Fernandes, including one stating his agent – Miguel Pinho – was expected in Portugal to present United’s latest offer to Sporting at some point on Tuesday.

Then it emerged later in the day (via Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio) that the Red Devils had basically struck an agreement with the Primeira Liga side, expected to be around €70m.

However, in yet another twist, a Sporting spokesperson has denied that this is the case, issuing a blunt statement.

“The rumours are completely false,” they told RTP.

Fernandes netted 28 goals and added 14 assists in an impressive campaign for Sporting during 2018-19, and Solskjaer seemingly sees him as the ideal man to bring creativity to their midfield.

