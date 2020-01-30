Manchester United’s sleeve sponsors Kohler have dropped a tease over the squad number new signing Bruno Fernandes will wear at Old Trafford.

United finally have their man after have confirming the signing of Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon for an initial £46.6m on a five-and-a-half year contract, with an option to extend for a further year.

United could have to pay a further £8.5m dependent on Champions League qualification and appearances by the player. The final bill could rise by a further £12.7million based on a number of further clauses based on Fernandes’ achievements over the long term.

In his first interview for the club, Fernandes spoke of his love for United and his huge admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo after he followed in his footsteps by moving to Old Trafford.

With United due to reveal the squad number, Fernandes has taken during his press conference on Friday morning, an article on Wednesday said the player would select from six possible options.

However, Kohler may well have given the game away with a social media video welcoming Fernandes to United, with some shots of Old Trafford and also of the midfielder’s shirt.

It doesn’t show the full shirt number but it’s clear from one angle that Fernandes’ name is above a two-digit number that begins with a ‘2’.

The vacant numbers in that area are 25 and 27, last worn by Antonio Valencia and Marouane Fellaini respectively.

However, a look into Fernandes’ history reveals that the player used to wear the No 25 shirt number for Portugal before he switched to No 16 – perhaps a tell that this is the number he has opted for….

His other options include No’s 7, 11, 18 and 19 – but it looks at this stage that 25 will get be the choice.

Fernandes, a goal-scoring attacking midfielder, could go straight into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolves, with Nemanja Matic out through suspension.

Fernandes told the club’s official website: “My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club.

“For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible. I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies.

“A massive thank you to Ole and everyone at Manchester United for the trust they have shown in me and I can’t wait to start to repay that on the pitch.”

Fernandes will bolster midfield ranks at Old Trafford that have been short on numbers since the departures of Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini. Injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay this season have further weakened the side in this department.

Solskjaer hails Bruno Fernandes signing

Fernandes came through the youth ranks at Boavista but first established himself in the professional game in Italy. He played for Novara, Udinese and Sampdoria before returning to Portugal with Sporting in 2017.

He won the Portuguese Cup and two League Cups with the Lisbon club, for whom he scored 63 goals and also contributed 52 assists in 137 appearances, and also captained the side.

United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was clearly delighted to finally complete the deal, telling supporters what he expects Fernandes to bring.

The Norwegian said: “We have been tracking Bruno for many months and everyone here has been tremendously impressed with all his attributes and what he will bring to this team.

“Most importantly he is a terrific human being with a great personality and his leadership qualities are clear for all to see.

“Bruno’s goals and assists stats speak for themselves. He will be a fantastic addition to our team and he will help us push on in the second part of the season.”

The signing has been met with some skepticism by Gary Neville, however, with the United legend warning not to expect too much from Fernandes over the remainder of the season.

He told Sky Sports: “Man Utd’s midfield has needed strengthening for some time. They’ve had massive issues, not just in terms of recruiting players but with injuries to key players – Pogba, McTominay are missing – so it’s essential they do a deal in that area.

“I thought they would do at least two deals in this window so we’ll see what happens. A striker is required now with what’s happened with Marcus Rashford but (Fernandes) is a positive.

“They’ve got a good-quality player but I’ve not got huge expectations in terms of the next few months. In terms of coming to England and settling, he’ll need time.”

United, meanwhile, are reported to have followed up Man Utd plea to sign a new striker by lodging a £22million bid for a deadly Turkey-based goal-getter.