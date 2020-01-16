Sporting boss gives Fernandes to Man Utd update; unhappy at bargain fee

Sporting Lisbon manager Silas believes that only a “catastrophe” would prevent Bruno Fernandes from playing for the club against Benfica, as the player closes in on a move to Manchester United.

United are expected to seal a January deal for the Portugal international, after passing up the opportunity to sign him in the summer.

The Manchester Evening News reports that United regard the £50million-rated central midfielder as an appealing mid-season addition following injuries to Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba.

United face bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday and would need Fernandes registered by noon on Friday for him to be eligible to feature at Anfield.

However, Sporting face their own rivals in Benfica on Friday and Silas expects to have the 26-year-old available for selection, despite the doubt surrounding his future.

“The only certainty I have is that Bruno will be [there],” he said during his pre-match press conference via Record.

“We have prepared the game with him, trained very well, he is an extraordinary player and is the best player in the league.

“Bruno is not worth that money, much more.

“He attacks and still kills himself to defend. There is no player who does what he does.

“When we have such a player it is normal for a lot of people to want him.

“Only if there is a catastrophe he will not be [playing on Friday].”

Silas was also questioned as to whether Sporting will be looking to sign a replacement for Fernandes, if his move to United is completed this month.

The 43-year-old added: “We have good players, in Portugal there are good players, but we don’t need a substitute, we need three: who scores as many goals, organizes and defends as he does.

“We have to look for alternatives of dynamics, systems that can minimize Bruno’s loss, if we are going to lose him.

“There is no player in Portugal to replace Bruno.”

