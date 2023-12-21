Sporting boss in panic over growing Chelsea, Arsenal links to £87m striker with 17 goals already this season

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is reportedly growing increasingly concerned by growing Chelsea and Arsenal interest in one of his star performers.

Former Coventry striker Viktor Gyokeres is the player in question, having moved to Portugal last summer where he is already making huge waves across Europe with his goalscoring exploits.

The 26-year-old bagged 40 goals in 97 games for the Sky Blues before completing a €20million switch to Sporting.

Coventry will also be owed 10 to 15% of the profit the Portuguese side receives from a future transfer, with the player’s release clause set at a staggering €100m (£87m).

Gyokeres has started the new season in spectacular fashion, netting 17 goals and adding eight assists in all competition for Amorim’s men.

And, according to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, Amorim fears losing the attacking talent to either London club in January – a move that would massively impact Sporting’s title challenge in the Primeira Liga.

It’s no secret that both Arsenal and Chelsea are after a No.9 in the new year, with Gyokeres known to be on the radar of both clubs.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men have been short on goals from forward players this season, with Nicolas Jackson netting eight so far – although three of those came against nine-man Tottenham’s crazy high-line back in early November.

Pochettino at least been buoyed by the return of Christopher Nkunku from injury, although that is not expected to stop Chelsea’s hunt for another striker.

Toney set to snub Chelsea for Arsenal move

Brentford’s Ivan Toney is a name that continues to pop up, although the latest reports suggest that a switch to Arsenal is much more likely for the currently banned England forward.

Mikel Arteta believes that landing a 20-goal striker could be the difference between the Gunners winning the Premier League or not.

Their chase stems from Gabriel Jesus only netting seven times in 18 games in all competitions so this term, while the Brazilian also has a history of injury issues.

As for Gyokeres, the talented Sweden international would at least be cheaper than Toney – although not by much.

It just remains to be seen whether Chelsea or Arsenal prefer a proven Premier League scorer over a prolific Championship marksman who is now tearing up the Portuguese top flight.

The two London clubs are back in action this weekend as table-topping Arsenal face second-placed Liverpool on Saturday evening, while Chelsea head to Wolves in the only Premier League game on Christmas Eve.

