Geovany Quenda is in the sights of Barcelona as well as some Premier League sides

Barcelona have included Geovany Quenda in the list of possible targets to monitor carefully and have been watching him for months now, TEAMtalk can reveal.

At the moment there have been no concrete moves, but the Spanish club has let his entourage know that they appreciate him a lot and will continue to keep an eye on him given the summer.

The Portuguese player, for his part, has been showing a lot of versatility in this last period at Sporting CP, playing in the role of left-winger even if his natural position is that of right-winger.

This versatility and this continuity of performance – being among the players with the most appearances at the moment at Sporting – are keeping the attention of the Premier League clubs always high.

To date, there are no moves planned in January, with the player who will remain in Portugal until the end of the season, but once the winter transfer window is closed, new contacts are expected between the agent Jorge Mendes – who is personally taking care of the Geovany dossier – from Man City, Man United, and Liverpool, among the top clubs have shown interest in him.

It will certainly be a very “hot” spring for Quenda, who just a few weeks ago became the youngest ever to make his debut in a derby for Sporting, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo and Futre.

TEAMtalk revealed in November that the likes of United, City and Liverpool were keen, but Sporting are likely to hold out for Quenda’s €100million (£84.5m/$103.8m) release clause.

Barcelona are likely to have more issues coughing up that sort of cash than any of the Premier League sides.

Barcelona round-up: Rashford missed

Marcus Rashford will seemingly not become a Barcelona player, as though he was said to want to move there, he has tired of waiting, and is instead ‘very close’ to accepting Borussia Dortmund’s terms.

Barca could also miss Benjamin Sesko, with Arsenal said to have an offer of approximately £59million waiting, which would be difficult for the La Liga giants to match.

Meanwhile, it’s still believed Luis Diaz wants to join Barcelona, and they will attempt to land him with a bid in the summer, suggesting to Liverpool that they should sell rather than risk losing the winger on a free in over a year’s time.

In terms of potential outgoings, it’s reported that Tottenham have lodged an offer for Ansu Fati, who is struggling for games in Spain.

