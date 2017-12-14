Sporting discuss possibility of re-signing £30m Leicester striker

Sporting Lisbon have admitted they are open to the possibility of bringing Islam Slimani back to the club.

The Algeria striker made the move to the King Power Stadium in the summer of 2016 just a matter of months after the Foxes were crowned Premier League champions.

But the former Sporting favourite has struggled to hold down a regular place at the club and a flurry of managerial changes have not helped his cause.

Talk in the Portuguese media have suggested Slimani could be lured back to his former club and the manager of Sporting, Jorge Jesus, is keeping an open view.

“Every club in the world takes advantage of the winter market to make adjustments,” he told A Bola. “It’s just that some teams have more money than others. I don’t like to talk about players who are not in Sporting.

“Slimani is a beloved player for the club. We know Slimani isn’t playing, but we do not have data to say anything. Now he’s a beloved player for his colleagues, coaches and supporters. They want him here, I understand.”

There are suggestions that Leicester’s refusal to part with Slimani for anything less than £20million is holding up the potential sale, while reported Premier League interest from the likes of Newcastle and Watford further complicates matters.

The Algeria striker has made just one Premier League start this season, with five brief cameos off the bench, though he has scored four times in three Carabao Cup appearances this term.