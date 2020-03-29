Ilkay Gundogan has told Liverpool he would have no issues with them being crowned Premier League champions were the 2019/20 season be unable to be completed.

The Reds have not won the top-flight title since 1990 when they secured the old First Division crown, but were 25 points clear this season before the campaign was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the world.

The latest report states that the season could be completed behind closed doors and without fans at some point later this year, though that is yet to be confirmed and remains very much up for debate.

However, whatever decision the league comes to, Gundogan admits Liverpool should be considered worthy champions after reigning champions Manchester City failed to stay on their coat-tails and witnessed Jurgen Klopp’s side win 27 of their 29 games played so far.

“It would be okay for me [if Liverpool are named champions], you have to be sporting,” the German told ZDF.

The former Borussia Dortmund man added that he would support an idea for Premier League stars to help out struggling lower league clubs and players during the crisis.

“Of course I would find that okay, of course,” he added.

“But the lower league clubs do not have it so easy.”

The City midfielder has also helped set up an initiative to aid people in get the supplies they need in the district of North Rhine-Westphalia.

“In Manchester, I followed the news of the situation in Germany closely. I was struck with the pictures from the particularly badly affected district of Heinsberg,” he said.

“That is why I wanted to start a relief action exactly where the need is greatest.

“Thank you to the football club SVG Birgden-Langbroich-Schierwaldenrath which are supporting me with all the deliveries and can hand them over on my behalf.

“We footballers – whether amateur or professional – must show this solidarity and together support those people who urgently need our help.”

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, meanwhile, has condemned reports claiming they would be willing to offer a versatile defender to City as part of a swap deal for Leroy Sane.