Sporting Lisbon are reported to have now asked Manchester United to include Andreas Pereira as part of the deal to take Bruno Fernandes to Old Trafford.

Following speculation surrounding the Sporting Lisbon midfielder in the summer, the Red Devils have again been heavily linked with Fernandes in recent days.

United are said to have held talks with the player’s representatives and were prepared to offer £51m up front as well as up to three players, one of whom could be defender Marcos Rojo.

However, it has also been claimed that Sporting want £50m up front with an additional £15m in add-ons, with the transfer fee and structure of the add-ons said to remain an issue between the clubs.

Speaking in his latest press conference, however, Solskjaer was unable to provide any concrete update on the situation.

“I’ve got no transfer updates, so no,” he told reporters at Carrington. “If we get something that we can tell you about we will but I’ve got no news now.”

United’s initial proposal was said to have included Angel Gomes, Rojo and goalkeeper Joel Pereira – but reports from Portuguese newspaper A Bola, as translated by Sport Witness, claims the Portuguese giants responded with a suggestion of their own.

As per the report, they have now asked United if they will include Brazilian midfielder Pereira as part of the deal, with the midfielder seen as a potential replacement in the Sporting midfield.

It’s not yet known what United’s stance is with regards the request, but with Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay currently sidelined by injury, Solskjaer is likely to be reticent about allowing the 24-year-old depart.

While not considered a first-team regular, Pereira has still clocked up 27 appearances in all competitions this season and is very much a reliable member of his squad.

Regardless of whether they land Pereira or not, Sporting boss Jorge Silas also appears resigned to losing Fernandes this month.

“He’s a huge player. All players like Bruno always have a lot of market,” he said. “We know that he’ll always be a much talked of player and sought by clubs as big as they say.

“I don’t like to think about that beforehand, but I’m starting to think of alternatives within our team if Bruno doesn’t stay with us.

“I hope that doesn’t happen. In Portugal, unfortunately, we can’t keep the best players for long. Bruno is the best player in the league.”

Elsewhere, United are said to be considering triggering the 12-month extension in midfielder Nemanja Matic’s contract to help ease the club’s injury crisis. The Serbian international is out of contract in the summer and is free to begin talking to other clubs about a potential transfer.