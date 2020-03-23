Liverpool exile Loris Karius could be offered a surprise lifeline in Portugal amid reports that one of the country’s biggest clubs have held preliminary talks over a deal to sign him.

Karius, who is under contract at Anfield until the summer of 2021, has spent the past two seasons on loan in Turkey with Besiktas, but a permanent move to Istanbul appears unlikely with the club off the pace in the title race and seemingly planning on life without him.

The Super Lig outfit do hold the right to sign Karius on a permanent deal if they pay what’s described as a ‘redemption fee’ but it appears Liverpool’s asking price for the German looks to have put them off.

As such, Fanatik reports that the former Mainz keeper has instructed his agent to secure him a move elsewhere and the Turkish outlet reports that talks with Sporting Lisbon over a surprise move to Portugal are already underway.

They state the Portuguese giants have turned to Karius after seeing initial efforts to sign Robin Olsen from Roma hit a stumbling block.

As per the report, they have now turned their attentions away from the Swede and firmly in the direction of Karius, with the 26-year-old keeper reported to have met with Sporting officials in Turkey last month before their Europa League game against Basaksehir.

The report, via Sport Witness, also states that Anderlecht are waiting in the wings and also hold an interest in a player who has been firmly told has no future on Merseyside.

Alisson is well established as Liverpool’s No 1 but it seems his deputy Adrian could now too be shown the door at Anfield with a report this weekend claiming Jurgen Klopp had decided to sell the Spaniard following his high-profile blunders against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Liverpool themselves are most likely to move for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir to give Alisson fresh competition next season. That link gathered pace last week after a Liverpool old boy provided positive feedback over their interest in the €20m-rated star.

Klopp, meanwhile, is tipped to move four other stars on this summer – with one pundit explaining why Mohamed Salah could be the big-name casualty on Anfield when the transfer window reopens.