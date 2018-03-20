Report claims Mourinho will tempt £70m Chelsea star to Man Utd

Manchester United are reported to have opened talks with Chelsea over a shock £70million deal to sign Spanish wing-back Marco Alonso this summer.

The eyebrow-raising claim has been made by Spanish outlet Don Balon, who claim the former Bolton and Sunderland man has emerged as Jose Mourinho’s No 1 target to replace Luke Shaw as the club’s left-back.

Alonso is also being chased by Barcelona, but with finances tight at the Nou Camp, the Spanish media outlet believes it is United who look set to win the race to sign Alonso.

According to the report, Alonso only earns £90k a week at Stamford Bridge, but has been promised a huge pay rise should he make the move to Old Trafford, with Ed Woodward and company set to make him an ‘offer he can’t refuse’ to leave Chelsea.

It’s claimed Mourinho wants Alonso after finally losing patience with the struggling Luke Shaw, and wants the Spaniard ahead of other reported targets Ryan Sessegnon, Danny Rose and Alex Sandro.

There’s no mention of the fact the Blues would be loathe to lose one of their most consistent stars to United for the second summer running, but it certainly makes interesting reading and one would assume any sale of Alonso would finally give Chelsea the green light to step up their own long-standing interest in Juventus star Sandro.

