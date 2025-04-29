Tottenham are reportedly looking to raid London rivals West Ham in an outlandish move to sign Jarrod Bowen in the summer transfer window, despite the fact the Hammers insist the forward is not for sale.

The two London rivals have both endured disastrous seasons domestically as they sit 16th and 17th in the table respectively ahead of facing off at the London Stadium in the Premier League this coming Sunday.

Given their struggles this season, a number of top West Ham stars are being tipped to move on this summer, with England international Bowen and Brazilian Lucas Paqueta currently attracting the most attention.

Indeed, it’s also been reported that if the Hammers are to improve their PSR Position, they would need to sell players before they can push ahead with any new additions – enhancing the chances of some potentially devastating exits.

It’s been suggested that Bowen is having doubts about remaining at the club under Graham Potter, who has failed to inspire much of a recovery since replacing Julen Lopetegui in early January.

And, according to Caught Offside, Spurs remain very keen on a deal for the winger and are now weighing up a potential offer of €60million (£51m) for his services.

Tottenham are not alone in their pursuit though, as Liverpool remain major suitors for the 28-year-old, despite one of his biggest fans – former Anfield chief Jurgen Klopp – no longer being at the club.

Bowen has scored 10 goals and added nine assists in 32 appearances in all competitions this season, with his numbers currently down on previous campaigns.

To that end, the Hammers could still decide to cash in while his value is still fairly high, despite their insistence on keeping him.

DON’T MISS ➡️ When does the summer 2025 transfer window open? All the key dates…

Tottenham in need of fresh attacking options

As for Spurs’ interest in Bowen, they are likely to be need of one or potentially two new attacking recruits this summer – whether Ange Postecoglou remains in charge or not.

There is currently no guarantee that Tottenham will opt to buy loanee Mathys Tel on a permanent deal, despite talk of a lower asking price for the Bayern Munich forward being discussed.

Tel has improved in recent weeks but has still only scored three times in 14 games since arriving in north London, while the injury-plagued Richarlison will almost certainly be sold as interest from Saudi clubs continues in the Brazilian.

Skipper Son Heung-min will also be entering the final year of his contract this summer and has not been the same force this season, with his leadership qualities also questioned on numerous occasions.

Brennan Johnson’s stats have been really impressive this term, but his overall contribution to games has been left a lot to be desired and the Wales star has even been tipped for a return back to his old club Nottingham Forest.

Adding Bowen alongside Dominic Solanke and potentially a new left-winger would arguably give Spurs a more clinical forward line, having squandered so many chances this term.

Quite whether West Ham would be willing to do business with Tottenham remains a different question though, given the level of hatred between the two sets of fans.

Latest Tottenham news

🔵 Daring Liverpool raid on Tottenham discussed as pundit names SIX ‘heavyweight’ Slot targets

🔵 Man Utd to annihilate rival for explosive 31 G/A attacker as transfer race ignites

🔵 Infuriating star’s Tottenham career OVER as three exit destinations emerge

POLL – If Spurs had to bring one loaned-out player back next season, who would you choose?