Spurs alerted as Villa interest in ‘new Ozil’ may clear path for Grealish exit

Aston Villa are believed to be one of a number of clubs tracking a German wonderkid, whose signing could have an impact on the future of Jack Grealish.

According to Turkish Football, Villa are interested in young Mainz attacker Erkan Eyibil. The 17-year-old has been in outstanding form for the club’s youth team this season, but with just one year left on his contract, he could be set to move on.

Eyibil reportedly has the Premier League in his sights, so success in the play-offs could be crucial to Villa’s chances of landing him. Their semi-final opponents, West Brom, are also credited with an interest in the player, who has been dubbed ‘the new Mesut Ozil’ due to his similar playing style and Turkish background.

Playing as an attacking midfielder, Eyibil has got 17 goals and five assists for Mainz’s U19s this season. His form has also caught the attention of West Ham, Newcastle, Besiktas and Fenerbahce.

If Villa are serious in their interest, then it could point to a possible departure for Jack Grealish. Tottenham Hotspur have revived their interest in the 23-year-old, who is believed to have a release clause in the region of £60m.

Crystal Palace are also interested in Grealish, as they brace themselves for bids for Wilfried Zaha.

Villa are hoping that the local lad will guide them back to the Premier League via the play-offs, although there is still a thought that he could be sacrificed if they don’t go up.

