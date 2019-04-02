Spurs and Arsenal boosted in hopes of signing €38m ex-Liverpool flop

North London duo Arsenal and Tottenham may be able to land AC Milan star Suso this summer, if the latest reports in Italy are to be believed.

Recent reports have linked both sides with a move for the Spaniard, who has a €38million release clause in his current deal which is making the Milan management sweat.

The Spaniard left Anfield in January 2015 and has since become a star man at San Siro, becoming arguably their main creative force under Gennaro Gattuso.

Despite amassing a combined 12 goals and assists through the first 27 Serie A games so far this season, Suso has just one goals and one assist since November.

As a result, there is widespread speculation that Gattuso will now try playing a 4-3-1-2 formation with Brazilian starlet Lucas Paqueta in behind the front two, rather than Suso.

A report from Calciomercato.com even claims that the former Liverpool man is ‘no longer untouchable’ to Milan, with the message clear that he needs to turn his form around between now and the end of the campaign.

Suso‘s entourage and the Rossoneri are believed to have stalled on talks over a contract renewal which would have seen him net a substantial pay rise, but now Milan are understandably reluctant to offer that, opening the door to Premier League suitors.

