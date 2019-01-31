Spurs and Chelsea enter last-minute talks over shock £40m striker deal

Tottenham and Chelsea are locked in late negotiations over a deal for Michy Batshuayi, according to a shock report.

With just hours remaining before the January transfer window closes, Batshuayi’s future is up in the air.

The Belgian and Valencia both wish to cut his loan spell in Spain short, with the striker’s representatives trying to engineer a move to another club.

Everton, West Ham and Real Betis have all been linked with Batshuayi on deadline day, but his wage demands of £160,000 a week are proving a problem.

His representatives are also requesting a £1m commission along with Chelsea’s £2m loan fee, making links to Tottenham seem even more spurious.

Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph suggests that Batshuayi’s representatives are working to get their client a new club before the deadline, but Tottenham seem an ‘unlikely’ destination.

‘Batshuayi’s reps are trying to take him to Tottenham, but so far Chelsea won’t negotiate on that move unless it is a permanent deal which would cost Spurs £35-£40m,’ he wrote on Twitter.

