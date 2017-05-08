Spurs and Newcastle linked with move for Hull star Maguire

Spurs must move quickly to avoid missing out on Hull defender Harry Maguire, according to reports.

Mauricio Pochettino is apparently looking for an extra defender ahead of next season and has targeted the Hull City man, The Sun reports.

However, they are not alone in their pursuit, as Newcastle are desperate to capture Maguire after a superb season for the Tigers.

The chances of regular first team football at Spurs may put Maguire off, with their defence currently so strong.

The former Sheffield United youngster joined Hull in 2014 and could possibly be seen as a replacement for Kevin Wimmer.

Tottenham are also believed to be eyeing Leicester’s Demarai Gray and Bournemouth’s Joshua King.

Meanwhile, Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is yet to sort out his own future on Tyneside, but is still planning ahead for the Premier League next season.