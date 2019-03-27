Spurs and West Ham do battle for €30m rated Serie A midfielder

Tottenham are ready to battle West Ham for the signing of Torino midfielder Soualiho Meite this summer, according to a report.

Spurs are still looking to replace Mousa Dembele, who swapped north London for China in January, while the Hammers have been struggling for midfield depth all season with Carlos Sanchez and Jack Wilshere out for extended periods.

A report from Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport suggests that both sides have turned their attentions to former France U20 international Meite, who has been a revelation for Torino so far this season.

The Turin-based club acquired Meite from Monaco last summer in an exchange deal that saw full-back Antonio Barecca go the other way, and he is now believed to be worth in the region of €25-30million.

It is possible that the Granata choose to cash in on the 25-year-old and earn themselves a quick profit, despite the fact they could arguably make more money by selling Daniele Baselli or Andrea Belotti.