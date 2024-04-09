Tottenham, Barcelona battle for ‘immense’ forward erupts amid ‘bargain’ fee; Arsenal, Liverpool to miss out

Tottenham Hotspur have leapfrogged Arsenal and Liverpool and are now the Premier League frontrunners to sign Nico Williams, though Barcelona will reportedly put up stern competition for the Athletic Club ace.

Williams has proven himself to be something of an assist king this season, having set up his team-mates on 14 occasions from left wing. Williams has also managed a further six goals in his 30 appearances so far this campaign.

The attacker was up to his usual tricks during the Copa del Rey final on Saturday. After having a goal ruled out for offside, Williams helped Athletic drag themselves level against Mallorca by setting up Oihan Sancet for a 50th-minute equaliser.

Athletic went on to beat Mallorca 4-2 on penalties to win the club’s first trophy in 40 years.

Ernesto Valverde’s side have managed to tie Williams down to a new contract which runs until June 2027. Nevertheless, the 21-year-old is still expected to be on the move come the summer.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea have all been linked with moves for Williams previously. But Tottenham have now burst into the race and are challenging Barcelona for his capture.

Spanish newspaper Sport have now provided their take on Williams’ future. They label the wide man an ‘immense’ attacker who can be signed for a ‘bargain’ fee, which will delight both Tottenham and Barca chiefs.

A release clause in Williams’ contract means he can be signed for €50million (£43m). You only need to look at the huge £89m which Chelsea spent on Mykhailo Mudryk to know that £43m is a great price for one of the best wingers in La Liga.

Tottenham, Barcelona in for Nico Williams

The report talks up Barca’s chances of landing Williams, stating that he would love to make the switch if given the opportunity.

But what the report fails to mention is that Barca will struggle to spend the £43m needed to snare him. Barca president Joan Laporta is also eager to make the loan deals for Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix permanent this summer, though he lacks the finances needed to pay a premium price for those players.

As such, Spurs could swoop in and destroy Barca’s plans by winning the race for Williams.

While other Premier League clubs have struggled with money and overspending recently, Spurs have managed their finances well and should easily be able to match Williams’ £43m exit clause.

The North London side have already signed one left winger this year, with Timo Werner joining on loan from RB Leipzig.

Werner has done well and chipped in with several assists, but Spurs could find a far more dangerous attacker to add to their ranks. Williams would certainly fit the bill, as one of the most electric wingers in Spain.

