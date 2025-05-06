Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly pushing hard to beat Premier League rivals Manchester United to the signing of an incredible young Leicester City attacking talent this summer.

Spurs have made attracting top young talent to north London their main focus when it come to transfer strategy in recent windows, having snapped up the likes of Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Wilson Odobert and Antonin Kinsky.

South Korean starlet Min-hyeok Yang was also snapped up and immediately loaned out to QPR in January, while Irish prodigy Mason Melia will arrive early next year.

And it now appears that Tottenham have all eyes on relegated Leicester for their next teenage signing coup in the shape of 16-year-old forward Jake Evans.

Spanish outlet Fichajes states that the Foxes starlet is firmly on Spurs’ radar and that Daniel Levy already has a £13million offer on the table for the player, as he looks to secure another sensational young talent for the club.

Evans is regarded as one of Leicester’s brightest prospects and became the third youngest player to ever feature for the club when he made his debut against Brighton back in April.

With the Foxes relegation fate virtually sealed weeks ago, the club have been looking to the future and Evans has been handed two Premier League appearances off the bench to date, as well as having played in the EFL Trophy.

The teenager has largely been utilised as a striker for Leicester this season but can also play out wide. He is adept at holding the ball up and bringing others in to play but also has a strong burst of speed to get in behind and is a polished finisher. Indeed, in 14 Premier League 2 appearances this season, Evans has notched an impressive 10 goals.

Tottenham wary of growing Man Utd threat for Evans

The report adds that while Spurs are well placed to snap up the youngster, interest from Manchester United has forced them to up the ante when it comes to winning the race for his signature.

Fichajes adds that the Red Devils, who are also putting a greater emphasis on bringing down the overall age of their squad and attracting young talent, are also ready to submit an offer of their own for Evans.

In terms of Leicester’s willingness to sell, relegation means they are almost certain to cash in on – as along as they receive a suitable offer for a player who has been tipped to be the heir to Jamie Vardy’s throne at the King Power.

Indeed, speaking back in February about Evans and fellow highly-rated teenager Jeremy Monga, Ruud van Nistelrooy revealed that he expects both players to have big roles with the Foxes next season.

The Dutchman said: “Jake Evans and Jeremy Monga are very closely monitored by us in their performances in the Under-21s. Fifteen and 16-year-olds who are performing in PL2 on a regular basis and doing well there.

“They are on a weekly basis part of first-team training and will continue to do so over the coming months. They will be part of next year’s set-up in terms of how we plan a pre-season.

“They are vital parts already, even though they’re 15 and 16. It’s hard to imagine at their age they are part of team training on a regular basis and in the plans of this football club.”

