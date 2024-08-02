Tottenham reportedly remain at the front of the queue to sign an elite Serie A attacker this summer but three other Premier League clubs are also in talks with the Italy international.

Ange Postecoglou remains on the hunt for more attacking recruits this summer, with a new No.9 uppermost among his thoughts as Richarlison continues to be linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

The Tottenham boss already has a plethora of wide options to pick from with the likes of Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner and Manor Solomon – although both Son and Kulusevski have been used centrally in pre-season due to Richarlison’s injury absence.

But, despite being blessed with wingers, that is not stopping Spurs’ chase for Juventus and Italy star Federico Chiesa who is considered too good a player to turn given his availability for a modest fee.

La Stampa reports that Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all talking to Chiesa’s agent Fali Ramadani as the uncertainty about his future continues.

The report states the agent is trying to figure out which of those, or indeed someone else, will come forward with a concrete offer for the attacker.

Chiesa has been linked with a move away from Juventus this summer after entering the final year of his contract and negotiations with Juventus over an extension have so far failed to yield any results.

Numerous reports from Italy have indicated the Turin giants now want a sale and the player is talking to various interested parties, including some from England

La Stampa adds that none of the Premier League clubs mentioned above actually come forward with an actual proposal for his client at this moment in time.

Tottenham remain at the front of the queue

However, he is in talks with the quartet, while Inter Milan are also in the background but do not currently have space in their squad for Chiesa.

At this stage, though, Tottenham remain the obvious choice as they’ve been linked consistently for weeks, while interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United seem less likely as they have other priorities that need addressing.

Chiesa scored 10 goals and added three assists in 37 appearances in all competitions for Juve last season and played either as a striker or a No.10 in 31 of those outings.

However, the 26-year-old is not quite the same player who dazzled at the delayed Euro 2020 tournament as he led Italy to glory.

Perhaps a change of scenery will change that though as a move to England, and north London in particualr, appears to gather pace.